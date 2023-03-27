Did Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles’ ex Olivia Wilde watch his show together 8 months prior to steamy kiss?

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski’s alleged romance is the latest talk of the town. In case you missed it, the 29-year-old singer and the 31-year-old model were spotted sharing a steamy kiss on the streets of Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, March 25. The video of the duo getting intimate was obtained by Daily Mail. And now, an old video has reportedly resurfaced on Tiktok showcasing Ratajkowski watching Harry’s show together with his ex Olivia Wilde, eight months back. Read on to know more.

Harry Styles’ ex Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski watched his show together?

According to Just Jared, an old video from eight months back has re-emerged on TikTok after Styles and Ratajkowski sparked dating rumours with their kiss. The video reportedly showcases the model and the Don’t Worry Darling actress sitting next to each other when they attended the As it Was singer’s show in Paris, France.

Not only that, Olivia and Emily were also seen hanging out together two weeks ago at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty in Los Angeles.

For the unversed, Harry and his ex-flame Olivia Wilde parted ways in November last year after dating for two years. On the other hand, Emily filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, with whom she shares a two-year-old son. The 31-year-old has been linked with Pete Davidson and Eric Andre after that.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted kissing

Yesterday, Daily Mail obtained pictures and videos of Harry and Emily sloppily making out in Tokyo, where the Grammy Award-winning singer is currently touring because of his Love on Tour concert series. In the pictures shared by the media portal, Emily could be reportedly seen donning a black and pink jacket with a long black skirt, while the As it Was singer was seen rocking an all-black look with his hair pulled back.

The portal also reported that the rumoured lovebirds were seen dancing together. It also noted that neither Harry Styles nor Emily appeared concerned or worried about people spotting them sharing the intimate mother.

