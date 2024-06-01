Did Eminem Jokingly Call His Own Kids 'Brats' In New Single Houdini? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol, drug addiction and death.

Guess who’s back? and in full vigor! Eminem released his new single sprinkling nostalgia all over but he plans to spare none, not even his kids. What once inspired a significant part of his music and was a turning point in his life, fatherhood, Eminem jokingly gives the finger to his kids in his latest single, Houdini.

The R&B star released both his new song and its accompanying music video off his twelfth studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) on Friday, May 31. The grim lyrics of the song, in true Eminem style, land a diss onto any and all stakeholders who have piqued his interest over time; Megan Thee Stallion, RuPaul, Dr. Dre, his kids? you name it.

Eminem takes a dig at his three kids

While none can point a finger at the 51-year-old rapper's kids, Eminem made sure the world knows only he's allowed to make an exception. In a segment of the Houdini music video, The Lose Yourself rapper could be seen FaceTiming his three kids, Hailie Jadie Scott, 28, Alaina Scott, 31, and Stevie Laine Scott, 22.

The lyrics played, "F--- my own kids, they're brats / They can screw off, them and you all / You too, Paul, got two balls, big as RuPaul's” while the 15-time Grammy winner strikes the “brats” trio with the one-finger salute. The kids seem shocked as they stage an appropriate reaction to his out-of-the-blue diss.

Having said that, Eminem does share a tight-knit relationship with his kids- his daughter with ex-wife Kim Scott, Hailie, and the two stepkids Alaina and Stevie, whom he legally adopted. Alaina was born to Scott’s twin sister in 1993 and was adopted by Eminem after her mother’s death. Whereas Stevie was born to Kim Scott and her ex-boyfriend Eric in 2002, and was adopted by the rapper following her father’s death and with Scott struggling with drug abuse and addiction, per Distractify.

Recently, the rapper was captured in his soft fatherhood era while he walked Hailie down the aisle at her wedding to Evan McClintock in May 2024.

Eminem and Slim Shady unite in Houdini

Eminem’s new single, Houdini essentially pays homage to his larger-than-life music career. It steps back in time and drops references from his peak stardom, mostly from 2002’s Without Me. The video begins with a voicemail from his manager Paul Rosenberg and then Dr. Dre dialing up Eminem and informing him that a portal to 2002 has opened up in the city and Slim Shady is back.

The comic-themed music video shows Eminem and Dr. Dre driving in a Lamborghini, an ode to another of his bangers, Business from his 2002 album, The Eminem Show. But that’s not all, the video is brimming with cross-references to notable moments from his career, to big-name cameos from Dr. Dre, co-founder of Interscope Record Jimmy lovine, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Alchemist, and Pete Davidson among others.

Eminem’s controversial lyrics also ramble about the changing times from back then in 2002, to transgender people, Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting incident with Tory Lanez and a reference to Steve Miller Band’s Abracadabra. Finally, a face-off between Slim Shady and Eminem leaves fans utterly nostalgic.

Eminem announced his "last trick", The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) set to release this summer by publishing a fake obituary in the Detroit Free Press in April.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

