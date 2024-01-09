Did Emma Stone call Taylor Swift 'a**hole' at the Golden Globes? Know the REAL story

Emma Stone won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy for her remarkable portrayal in Poor Things. The event not only showcased Stone's talent but also highlighted the heartfelt support from her longtime friend, Taylor Swift.

A celebrated victory and heartwarming support

Stone's win at the prestigious awards ceremony was met with resounding applause, but it was the genuine excitement and support exhibited by Swift that stole the spotlight. Swift's enthusiastic celebration for her friend caught the camera's attention, marking a heartwarming moment between the two.

Expressing her gratitude for Swift's presence and support, Stone humorously remarked, "What an a**hole," referring to her friend's enduring support throughout their nearly two-decade-long friendship. The actress acknowledged Swift's nomination that evening, underlining the joy of having her there during this significant moment.

Swift and Stone: A bond beyond Hollywood

The competition for Best Performance was formidable, with Stone triumphing over a talented lineup including Margot Robbie, Fantasia Barrino, Alma Pöysti, Natalie Portman, and Jennifer Lawrence, who garnered attention for her viral reaction during the segment.

Swift, present at the event and seated beside her friend and Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry, showcased not only her support for Stone but also shared a viral moment with her close friend, Selena Gomez, during the ceremony.

This recent show of support at the Golden Globes wasn't the first instance of Swift's encouragement for Stone's work. Swift had quietly attended the film's New York City premiere back in December, demonstrating her consistent support for her friend's endeavors.

Strengthening ties and speculations

Stone and Swift's enduring friendship traces back to their teenage years, with their first meeting reportedly taking place at the Young Hollywood Awards. Their bond has sparked speculation among Swift's fans, particularly regarding the song When Emma Falls in Love, rumored to be inspired by Stone's past relationship with her Spider-Man co-star, Andrew Garfield.

The connection between Stone and Swift not only illustrates a deep-rooted friendship but also highlights the supportive nature of their bond, transcending the glitz of Hollywood and resonating with genuine camaraderie.

