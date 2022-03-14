Did Emma Watson take a dig at Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling during BAFTA Awards 2022?

The BAFTA Awards 2022 were held on Sunday, March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The British Academy honours celebrate the best of film and television and the coveted awards saw several major Hollywood stars in attendance this year. Taking the red carpet by storm with her stunning look this year was Harry Potter alum Emma Watson who was also a presenter for the evening.

Rebel Wilson who hosted the BAFTA Awards this year made a rather hilarious introduction before inviting Watson on stage to present an award. The Australian actress said, "Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch." While Wilson's humorous intro gathered laughs from the audience, Watson had a rather amazing comeback to it.

Taking to the stage, Emma responded to Wilson saying, "I’m here for all the witches!" This comment from Watson has led netizens to believe that the actress' 'ALL witches' remark was a dig at Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling amid her controversy involving transphobic comments.

Although Emma wasn't the only one who seemingly threw shade at Rowling over the course of the Awards ceremony. Host Rebel Wilson also during one of the moments on the show spoke about her weight loss journey and added that she has had a "transformation" and is looking different now. To this, she then added, "I hope JK Rowling still approves."

Both Wilson and Watson's digs at Rowling are in reference to the author's controversial views on transgender people and in light of her recent tweet from International Women's Day that was widely criticised online.

