Did Erin Andrews have a hand in setting up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Find out

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making headlines ever since the rumors of their relationship started going around. The legendary artist is often spotted cheering for the NFL player or on dinner dates with him. The budding relationship is the talk of the globe, and everyone is rooting for them. But how did they meet? Who set them up together? These are a few questions on our minds. In a recent interview with Seth Meyers, sports presenter Erin Andrews shed some light on this topic and revealed she had something to do with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance.

Erin Andrews reveals she was the one who had set up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to be in love. Last week, the couple made separate cameos on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live to further solidify their it-couple reputation. It turns out that we can credit a certain sportscaster for this unexpected pairing.

In an interview with Late Night With Seth Meyers, Fox Sports' Erin Andrews joked about matching up the Grammy winner with the Kansas City Chief tight end via her podcast, Calm Down. Andrews and her co-host, Charissa Thompson, proposed that the two date on the August 3 program, a month before Swift was first seen cheering on Kelce at a Chiefs game.

Kelce had apparently been attempting to contact the Cruel Summer singer. She told Meyers, "Travis was very open about not getting to meet her, and so we were just being really candid because we love him." He and I are excellent buddies. We just said, 'Taylor, date this guy.'"

She further added, "He's just such a great, great guy. And we just kind of threw it out there. They banded together. Of course, we're taking full credit for the Calm Down podcast now."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted holding hands after their NYC night out

This weekend, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce couldn't stop flaunting their romance. Swift and the Kansas City Chief's tight end were spotted holding hands again less than 24 hours after they were spotted holding hands en route to the Saturday Night Live afterparty. This time, the couple was on their way to supper at the Waverly Inn in New York City on Sunday.

The Anti-Hero singer wore a sheer, flower-print blouse, a leathery black miniskirt, and a fuchsia shoulder bag. Kelce, clad in khaki-colored slacks and a button-up shirt jacket, was all grins.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ignited dating rumors in September after Kelce mentioned handing Swift his phone number, and Swift attended and cheered at one of Kelce's games.

