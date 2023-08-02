Did Erykah Badu accuse Beyoncé of copying big hat style? Here's what we know

Erykah Badu recently playfully compared her hat style to Beyoncé. Badu made a post on Instagram and expressed thoughts on the same.

Image credits: IMDb
Erykah Badu (IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • Erykah Badu compares her signature hat style with Beyoncé's
  • Fans discuss whether the similarities are coincidental or inspired

Erykah Badu, the queen of neo-soul, playfully teased Beyoncé about her latest tour look in a light-hearted Instagram post. The 52-year-old singer shared a side-by-side picture of Beyoncé, 41, wearing a wide-brim hat during her Renaissance show in New Jersey, and herself donning a similar accessory. Above the photo, Badu wrote, "Hmm," followed by the humorous caption, "I guess I'm everybody's stylist." 

Fashion face-off? Erykah Badu and Beyoncé's hat styles compared

While Erykah Badu's playful accusation of Beyoncé's hat choice made waves on social media, fans were quick to defend their favorite Queen Bey. On Twitter, one fan tweeted, "Reaching way too far," reminding everyone that artists like Beyoncé have a team of talented stylists behind their iconic looks. Another fan shared, "Erykah of all people should know artists like Beyoncé have numerous stylists who put this stuff together. Whenever things are similar or look inspired, it rarely has anything to do with the artist directly."

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour with daughter Blue Ivy Carter

So, while the playful fashion banter between Erykah Badu and Beyoncé adds some light-hearted spice to the news, it's evident that both artists have their unique styles that continue to inspire and captivate the world.

FAQs

Why is Erykah Badu so popular?
Influenced by R&B, soul, and hip hop, Badu rose to prominence in the late 1990s when her debut album Baduizm (1997), placed her at the forefront of the neo soul movement, earning her the nickname Queen of Neo Soul by music critics.
What impact did Erykah Badu have on society?
Her songs dealing with women's issues makes us practically worship her. With her aesthetic, Badu talks about feminine themes with pure honesty from relationships to beauty standards. While she may not call herself a “feminist”, many black women look up to her as one.
Who is the father of Badu's baby?
Her eldest child, Seven, was fathered by Andre 3000, whom she dated during the mid-late '90s. Her middle child, Puma Curry, is the daughter of rap legend The D.O.C. and was born in 2004. In 2009, she gave birth to her youngest child, Mars Merkaba Thedford, the daughter of rapper Jay Electronica
