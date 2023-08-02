Did Erykah Badu accuse Beyoncé of copying big hat style? Here's what we know

Erykah Badu, the queen of neo-soul, playfully teased Beyoncé about her latest tour look in a light-hearted Instagram post. The 52-year-old singer shared a side-by-side picture of Beyoncé, 41, wearing a wide-brim hat during her Renaissance show in New Jersey, and herself donning a similar accessory. Above the photo, Badu wrote, "Hmm," followed by the humorous caption, "I guess I'm everybody's stylist."

Fashion face-off? Erykah Badu and Beyoncé's hat styles compared

While Erykah Badu's playful accusation of Beyoncé's hat choice made waves on social media, fans were quick to defend their favorite Queen Bey. On Twitter, one fan tweeted, "Reaching way too far," reminding everyone that artists like Beyoncé have a team of talented stylists behind their iconic looks. Another fan shared, "Erykah of all people should know artists like Beyoncé have numerous stylists who put this stuff together. Whenever things are similar or look inspired, it rarely has anything to do with the artist directly."

READ MORE: THROWBACK: When BTS met power couple Beyonce and Jay Z; Jimin called them ‘Mr Carter & Mrs Carter’

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour with daughter Blue Ivy Carter

So, while the playful fashion banter between Erykah Badu and Beyoncé adds some light-hearted spice to the news, it's evident that both artists have their unique styles that continue to inspire and captivate the world.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy light up Renaissance world tour as they twin in style; Fans are all hearts