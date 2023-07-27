Did Ethan Slater inform wife about Ariana Grande only 'days before news broke'? Deets inside

Did Ethan Slater drop a bombshell on his wife before dating Ariana Grande? On the set of Wicked, sparks flew between the new couple, but were they already separated from their exes? Find out the drama behind this whirlwind romance

Love can be unpredictable, and sometimes it catches us off guard. That's precisely what happened when news broke about actor Ethan Slater's romance with the pop sensation Ariana Grande. According to insiders, Ethan made a heartfelt revelation to his wife, Lilly Jay, just days before his budding relationship with Grande became public knowledge.

Ethan Slater asked his wife Lily for divorce just before news of dating Ariana Grande broke

According to a source from Us Weekly, it appears that Ethan Slater's romance with Ariana Grande wasn't without its complications. A close source shared that Ethan had a candid conversation with his wife, Lilly Jay, just days before the news of his relationship with Ariana went public. He expressed his desire for a divorce, leaving Lilly stunned and blindsided. The insider revealed, "Lilly never saw it coming!"

Ethan and Lily’s marriage of 10 years, which they celebrated just last November, seemed solid, especially after welcoming their son in 2022

About Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

It's not uncommon for sparks to fly on a movie set, and the upcoming film adaptation of 'Wicked' proved no exception. Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande crossed paths on the set, and chemistry seemed to ignite instantly. Although a source close to Grande denied any overlap with her previous relationship, insiders suggested that Ethan and Ariana's romance began when they were both separated from their respective partners.

According to reports, on the set of Wicked, the pair didn't shy away from displaying affection, holding hands between takes, and leaving everyone around them in no doubt about their newfound connection. "They'd hold hands on set in between takes. They were sloppy and not hiding it," an insider shared with a grin.

Meanwhile, Ariana's now-estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, is reportedly "devastated" by their impending divorce. Despite their rocky patches, Gomez was hopeful of making things work with the pop sensation. The couple's issues had been brewing for months before they officially split earlier this year. As the whirlwind romance of Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande continues to make headlines, the entertainment world eagerly watches their love story unfold.

