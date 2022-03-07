Did Euphoria star Jacob Elordi respond to Ellen DeGeneres' alleged sexual profiling of him?

Ellen DeGeneres is once again under fire for allegedly sexually profiling an actor. Earlier this week, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi visited the sets of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and while on, the actor was put on the spot by the talk show host as she probed Elordi to open up about filming his nude scenes on the HBO hit series.

During the sit-down, via ET Canada, Elordi shared, "You have no choice," when Ellen asked him about his frequent nude scenes in the series. The actor then mentioned that the nudity in Euphoria serves a purpose, unlike some other films he has done where his character "goes to the mall shirtless" which does not actually add any substance to the script. Following this comment by Elordi, Ellen responded, "Well because look at you, that’s why." This statement from the talk show host has been the source of all the backlash coming her way in the last few days. Fans believe that Ellen made Elordi uncomfortable by objectifying him as on hearing her response, Elordi did not say anything and sipped his drink in silence.

According to reports by Buzzfeed, fans expressed their disappointment with Ellen and remarked, "It’s sad because people shouldn’t be sexualised like this. He seems uncomfortable," while another pointed out, "Wouldn’t we be kinda peeved if Ellen was a guy saying ‘well look at you, what do you expect’ to a woman? That comment made me cringe so much."

However, fans might have interpreted things a tad bit differently as on Saturday, Elordi came forward to put an end to the conversations and speculations as he posted a story on his Instagram and noted, "I love Ellen @theellenshow," attached to a picture of him on the show.

Check out Jacob Elordi's Instagram story below:

