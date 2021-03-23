Did exes John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston have a reunion recently? Here's why fans think so

John Mayer's social media post featuring a dog caught everyone's attention after it was speculated that it was a video of Jennifer Aniston's dog.

One of John Mayer's recent Instagram posts with a dog particularly caught the attention of fans. In a video shared by Mayer, fans suspected that a dog that was seen with him looked similar to Jennifer Aniston's pet. The actress is known to be a dog mom to three dogs including Lord Chesterfield, Clyde and Sophie. Fans speculated that in the Gravity singer's new post, the dog spotted with him was his ex Aniston's Chesterfield. What's even more interesting is that Aniston herself had shared several pictures with her dogs over the weekend.

These posts were enough to get the rumour mills ringing over Aniston and John's reunion. The duo is known to have remained friends after parting ways. Mayer and Aniston dated for a year from 2008 to 2009 after meeting at an Oscars party. As per a report in US Weekly, John had also written the song Shadowy Days after breaking up with Jennifer and it was meant as a farewell to their relationship.

The rumour of Mayer hanging out with Aniston and her dog was also reported on celeb gossip accounts like @DeuxMoi as per Just Jared. Although social media has now been sharing more pictures of Lord Chesterfield to prove that it wasn't the same dog that was seen in Mayer's video.

While Aniston and Mayer may not be together anymore, the duo has remained cordial over the years and Aniston in an interview with Vogue even mentioned how they adored each other saying, "There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that’s where it is."

