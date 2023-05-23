Did Florence Pough piss off Indie artists by joining Marvel Cinematic Universe? Here’s what she has to say

Florence Pugh, the talented actress has made a niche for herself with her stellar performances in some notable films, over the years. Marvel fans across the globe identify her as Yelena Belova, a highly trained Russian assassin and a sister of Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson from the 2021-released superhit, Black Widow. Before becoming a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Florence Pugh was best known for her performances in many acclaimed Indie films.

In her recent interview with Time Magazine, Florence Pugh opened up about her journey with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress also revealed how her fellow Indie film artists reacted to her decision to join MCU. According to the actress, most of them were 'pissed' with her choice.

When Florence Pugh pissed off Indie artists by joining MCU

The talented actress revealed that the artists who believed in Independent cinema were completely disappointed with her decision to join Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Black Widow. "So many people in the indie film world were really pissed off at me. They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever.’ And I’m like, no, I’m working as hard as I used to work," recalled Florence Pugh in her chat with Time Magazine.

"I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organized with your schedule," she added. According to Florence Pugh, some people from the Indie film industry even believed that she is never going to "go back to small films again" after joining the Marvel Studios. But the actress eventually proved them wrong.

Florence Pugh about dividing time between big-ticket and Indie films

The actress, who is currently on top of her game with some promising projects in her kitty including Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer, stated that she would like to have the best of both worlds. "I think there’s beauty in all types of those films. There’s beauty in the massive, epic storylines like ‘Dune,’ like Marvel, and even ‘Oppenheimer’ that I did. They’re amazing, mega-movies," stated Florence Pugh.

" And then there’s also beauty in all these little ones that not everyone is going to see, but are going to affect the right person at the right time. I’ve never, ever only thought that I was going to just do one type of movie. I’ve always known that I want to dabble in all areas," concluded the actress.

