Did Francia Raisa fully recover after donating kidney to Selena? Actor describes the "worst pain" post surgery

For months now, fans had been waiting for Selena Gomez's friend and organ donor, Francia Rasia to talk about her current status of relationship with the songstress. Well, the American songstress finally decided to open up about her decision to donate her kidney to Gomez when she had to undergo the procedure. But now that the rumors of the two not being in touch have resurfaced, the actress has come out to clarify that there is nothing about her decision that she regrets. In a sit-down GOOD GUYS Podcast with Josh Peck, the actress spilled the beans on her health post-donation. Read on to know.

Francia Raisa asserts "No one forced me to donate"

After the public rumors of Selena and Francia not being in touch surfaced, fans have been asking a lot of questions about Francia's decision to donate her kidney to the singer. This week, the American actress sat down with actor Josh Peck on his podcast GOOD GUYS to talk about her career, health, and kidney donation. After a chit-chat about her career as an actress, the host took her permission of asking some 'kidney questions' to her.

She was more than delighted to answer the questions. When the actor mentioned her having any regrets, Francia went ahead to affirm that “I’ve said this before, I just felt it in my heart. I knew I was a match. I knew it was gonna happen. No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart.” She also described the entire experience to be very 'normal' for her. She claimed that there was no panic or nervousness when she was giving a part of her body to someone who needed it.

Francia describes her "worst pain" post-surgery

In addition to this, the donor also opened up about her health after the procedure. "Your body ultimately goes into shock," she said while explaining how the body processes the loss of an organ. During one of her tests, she was getting an injection and "felt the worst pain." She also said that she did not follow the proper routine and medication after the surgery. As a result of this, her body is still coping with the loss.

Francia recently celebrated her birthday at the beach volleyball court. She is currently a part of How I Met Your Father.