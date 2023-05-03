Did Francis Raisa just throw a shade at Selena Gomez and their friendship?

Francis Raisa, who didn't think even once while donating her organ to her best friend Selena Gomez, seems to have turned her back on the "Calm Down’ singer as she is throwing some shade at her former friend and kidney recipient Selena Gomez, which raises the question of whether the two are on good terms or not.

Francis Raisa shading Selena Gomez

The "How I Met Your Father" actor was out walking her dogs in Studio City on Sunday when she was questioned about her deteriorating relationship with Selena, but she constantly and not-so-subtly changed the subject.

It was a never-ending dodge fest as Francia declined to say whether she'd be prepared to follow the Rare Beauty founder back on social media. She was also questioned about whether she would be willing to donate organs again, but it appears that she is more interested in guiding others through the procedure.

Selena Gomez and Francis friendship history and what led to the rift between the two

Selena and Francia were childhood friends who were so close that Francia decided to give her kidney in 2017 after Selena's failure due to her lupus condition, which was diagnosed.

After that, they were referred to as one pot in the pea, with Selena repeatedly praising Francia for saving her life. All of that seemed to alter in November, when Selena told an interviewer that the only person she felt connected to in Hollywood was Taylor Swift.

Francia commented "interesting" and unfollowed Selena, who then defended herself, writing, "Sorry I didn't mention everyone I know."

Selena appeared to change her tune in March, declaring that she'll "never ever, ever, be more in debt to a person than Francia," but it doesn't appear like Francia is on the same page with the singer.

