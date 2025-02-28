Did Gene Hackman’s Wife Beth’s Body Show ‘Signs of Bloating’ at the Time of Discovery? Report Reveals ‘Mummification’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Gene Hackman, his wife, and his dog were found dead on Thursday. The new reports amid the investigation of the deaths have revealed that Betsy Arakawa’s body showed the signs of bloating and mummification on her hands and feet. The couple and their dog passed away at their Santa Fe home in New Mexico.

The search warrant obtained by TMZ revealed that the classical pianist’s body “showed obvious signs of death, body decomposition, bloating in her face and mummification in both hands and feet.”

According to the reports of AP, the Oscar-winning actor was lying dead in the mudroom, while his wife’s body was discovered in the bathroom with a space heater nearby. Meanwhile, their dog, the German Shepherd, was found near Arakawa. Two other healthy dogs were also present at the property.

The warrant further stated that the duo’s death is "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation."

The police were first informed about the bodies on Wednesday, and according to the sheriff of the area, the officials could not identify the deceased until 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

At the time, the statement by the Public Information Officer revealed that “foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time; however, the exact cause of death has not been determined.”

Moreover, the sheriff revealed to TMZ that the bodies of the actor, his wife and the dog were present for more than a day before the police could trace them.

Gene Hackman is survived by his three kids, whom he shared with his ex-wife.