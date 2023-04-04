Did Gerard Pique just hit back at ex Shakira and her fans for the singer’s diss track on him? Find out

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s fallout has been in the news for quite some time now. For the unversed, the former lovebirds announced their split in June 2022 after being together for 12 years. Soon, it was speculated that Pique, 36, was unfaithful to Shakira after an old video surfaced where he was seen with his now-girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23, when he was already in a relationship with Shakira. The Spanish singer went on to release a diss track named BZRP Music Session #53 where she seemingly dissed her ex and Marti.

Gerard Pique slams Shakira’s diss track and her fans

And now, Pique has reacted to the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker’s diss track. The former Soccer player recently appeared in an interview with journalist Gerard Romero on Twitch, which has been translated by Marca.

Talking about the song, Gerard Pique said, “The subject of throwing beef is all very well, it’s fashionable, but we don’t think about the consequences it can have on a mental level for the person they throw it at”. He added that while diss tracks work out great for one person, people do not consider the affect they have on another person mentally.

Reflecting further he said, “What has to happen? Maybe someone commits suicide and we say, ‘oh, we’ve gone too far?’ I’m very disappointed with what society is.”

“So my ex is Latin American… you don’t know what I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives.”

Pique further expressed that he does not ‘give a damn’ because he does not know these people online. He said that he gives them no importance and that they are like ‘robots’ as he is never going to meet them in his life.

Shakira slams Piqué and Clara in her songs

It is alleged that Shakira, 46, realized about Gerard cheating on her because of jam which kept on disappearing, while she was away from their house. Apparently, neither the former soccer player nor their children Sasha, 7, and Milan, 10, like jam. So, the Hips Don’t Lie singer figured out that someone must have been coming to the house and eating it in her absence.

She alluded to this situation in her song Te Felicito which came out last year. Earlier this year, she released another diss track named BZRP Music Session #53, where she slammed Piqué, Clara, and their age gap. The Columbian singer mentioned in the song that she is “worth two 22 year olds”. Shakira also mentioned that Piqué downgraded from a “Ferrari to a Renault Twingo” and a “Rolex to a Casio.” Singing further, she added that Shakira was out of Piqué’s league.

