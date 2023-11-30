Did Gerry Turner dump his alleged girlfriend for gaining weight? Exploring allegations against the Golden Bachelor star

In a shocking turn of events, Gerry Turner, known as The Golden Bachelor star, is facing allegations from a woman identified as Carolyn, who claims he ended their relationship due to weight gain. As the reality TV star approaches the finale of his journey due to weight gain. As the reality TV star approaches the finale of his journey on The Golden Bachelor, the spotlight is now on the personal revelations that have emerged about his past relationships. Let’s delve into the unfolding allegations of Gerry Turner dumping his girlfriend over weight gain.

Weight gain as the breaking point

According to Carolyn, who shared her side of the story with The Hollywood Reporter, she dated Turner for 10 months before moving into his lake house in Indiana. A text message allegedly from Turner in September 2017 expressed deep affection, raising questions about the timeline following his wife’s tragic death.

The relationship took a turn when, according to Carolyn, Turner criticized her for gaining weight, particularly ahead of his high school reunion in October 2019. Allegedly stating. “I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that,” Turner reportedly demanded that Carolyn vacate the house by January 1, 2020.

The fallout and the alleged blame

As the relationship ended, Carolyn claimed Turner accused her of purposefully falling down the stairs during the packing process, leading to an emergency room visit. Turner, she alleges, blamed her for extending her stay in the house and insisted she gets a hotel during her two-week’ notice period at work.

Carolyn, 14 years younger than Turner, expressed shock at discovering he was seeking love on a dating show, giving their 3-year relationship. She noted that on-screen lines echoed those he used with her, creating a stark contrast between the public persona and private actions.

As Gerry Turner faces the decision between two women on the finale of The Golden Bachelor, allegations from his alleged ex-girlfriend add a layer of complexity to his journey. The question lingers: Did Gerry Turner end his relationship over weight gain?

