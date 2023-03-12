Did Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio spend ‘nearly the entire night’ together at Pre-Oscars party?

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have sparked romance rumours yet again. The duo has been apparently spending time together yet again after it was reported that their connection had fizzled out.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted together

If the latest report by PEOPLE is to be believed, an insider told the media portal that Gigi and Leonardo were spotted together at the Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party on Friday.

The source informed the publication, "Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key. There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot.”

However, another source provided conflicting information as they said that Leonardo and Gigi were present in a group of over a dozen people who were in the VIP section.

It should be noted that the Inception actor and Hadid’s relationship was reported to have fizzled out last month.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s rumoured relationship

Hadid and DiCaprio were first linked together in September 2022, during the New York Fashion Week. However, last month a source close to the supermodel told the publication that she had not seen him for a while and that she was ‘done with him’. The source also added that they duo were at different places in their lives and that Gigi Hadid was prioritizing being a mom to her two- year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex-partner and singer Khai.

Apart from the Pre-Oscars party on Friday, the Wolf of Wall Street actor, 48, and Hadid, 27, were last seen together while leaving a restaurant in New York City in November.

During that time, a source close to Hadid informed PEOPLE that Gigi and Leonardo DiCaprio keep spending time together in NYC and that the actor is very understanding when it comes to her being a mother.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid enjoyed date night in NYC? All about their recent hangout