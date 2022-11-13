Did Gigi Hadid skip Leonardo DiCaprio's star-studded 48th birthday bash? Check out who attended

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, one of Leonardo's closest friends from the industry, Tobey Maguire was also seen arriving at the bash. The actor who was recently seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, reportedly sported a casual look as he attended the party in a simple black sweater and black hat. According to TMZ, DiCaprio also had his guests leave their phones outside before entering the bash so as to avoid any photo and video leaks from the party.

Leonardo DiCaprio recently celebrated his 48th birthday and the actor threw a star-studded bash at a private mansion in Beverly Hills where the who's who of Hollywood turned up. The Oscar-winner hosted a soiree that consisted of a guest list of his close friends from the entertainment as well as the music industry including likes of Mick Jagger.

Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday guest list

The star-studded party thrown by Leonardo also saw sports legend, LeBron James attend along with his wife, Savannah, and also his star agent, Rich Paul although Adele wasn't seen at the event. The guest list also included Bradley Cooper, Sir Mick Jagger, Adrien Brody, Jamie Foxx, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Wesley Snipes, Stella Maxwell, Nicky Hilton, Sommer Ray, Jennifer Meyer, Caylee Cowan and more. Bradley Cooper was seen attending DiCaprio's bash with close friend Kate Hudson amid rumours of the actor getting back together with ex Irina Shayk.

Was Gigi Hadid at Leonardo's birthday bash?

While photos obtained by paparazzi captured several major Hollywood stars making their way to the party, Gigi Hadid wasn't clicked arriving or leaving the bash. DiCaprio and the model have been sparking romance rumours since a while though it has been reported that the duo are trying to keep their relationship private. Recently, a source told Entertainment Tonight that one of the reasons why Gigi and Leonardo are not making their alleged romance public is that the model doesn't want to disrespect her ex Zayn Malik with whom she shares daughter Khai. The source noted that the model and the actor are trying to "keep things private and not show too much PDA while out together."

Zayn and Gigi ended their relationship in 2021. The model and the former One Direction singer welcomed their daughter, Khai, in 2020.