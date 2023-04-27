Did Gigi Paris confirm her break-up with Glen Powell through a cryptic post amid Sydney Sweeney drama?

It seems that Glen Powell’s girlfriend of three years – Gigi Paris confirmed their split amid the break-up rumors.

Earlier the popular gossip account Deux Moi had speculated that Powell and Paris’ romance was on rocky roads in recent months because of his close working relationship with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeny even sparked romance speculations as they have been often spotted cozying up to each other while shooting for a Will Gluck directed movie.

Here is everything to know about the recent development of Glen Powell and Gigi Paris’ alleged break-up.

Gigi Paris and Glen Powell break-up

On April 26, Gigi Paris shared a video clip on Instagram in which she can be seen walking around New York City in an all black chic ensemble of black crop top and skirt. She completed her look with an oversized black jacket, black handbag, and matching platform boots. The brunette model looked happy as she strolled on the streets of New York City. Paris captioned the video clip, ‘Know your worth & onto the next’.

Gigi Paris’ comment section was quickly filled with supportive messages from fans. One fan wrote, ‘Footage of her literally moving on’ while the other one remarked, ‘Yes girl, you deserve better #teamgigi’.

Paris has also unfollowed Powell on Instagram after unfollowing his co-star Sydney Sweeney.

The reps for Glen Powell and Gigi Paris have not yet commented on this ongoing drama.

Gigi Paris and Glen Powell

Gigi Paris and Glen Powell started dating around early 2020 when they were seen on a romantic vacation in Mexico. The couple also went Instagram official along with attending Coachella together last year. Gigi Paris supported Glen Powell throughout the press release of his movie Top Gun: Maverick.