Did Gisele Bundchen give an ultimatum to ex-husband Tom Brady to quit football?

Gisele Bundchen addressed the rumours about giving her ex-husband Tom Brady an ultimatum – either quit football or break up.

Soon after Brady and Bundchen’s divorce made headlines, fans speculated if the reason behind the separation was Brady’s unretirement from football. For the unversed, in January 2022, the former NFL player announced his retirement, only to join back two months later. Thus, the rumour mills claimed that the divorce might have happened because of Brady’s return to the game. Read on to find out what Bundchen has to say about this.

Gisele Bundchen SLAMS rumours about giving Tom Brady an ultimatum

During her conversation with Vanity Fair, Gisele Bundchen slammed the rumours and denied giving Tom Brady an ultimatum of any kind. She expressed that things like a separation ‘takes years to happen’. The Brazilian model added that the allegations about giving the former NFL player an ultimatum were “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Gisele Bundchen says she wants Tom Brady to ‘achieve and conquer’

Continuing further, Gisele, 42, explained that there are no hard feelings towards her ex-spouse and that she has always rooted for him. “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart,” she shared.

Gisele talked about how one of the headlines at the time was that she was against football. The mother of two further revealed that she learned about the game and watched so many games that she used to joke about being able to be the referee.

Tom Brady announced his official retirement from football once again in early 2023, thus ending his 23-year-old NFL career. The announcement came 3 months after finalizing his divorce from hius ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce? Latter REVEALS the reason behind their separation