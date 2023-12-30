Did Glen Powell admit that dating rumors with Sydney Sweeney were staged amid a breakup with Gigi Paris? READ

Glen Powell wasn't exactly in the best place while promoting his new rom-com Anyone but You alongside Sydney Sweeny as he was going through a breakup in his real life with his now ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris. However, Sydney saw this as an intelligent opportunity.

Did Sweeny pull off a great PR stunt?

The actor said, "I will essentially attribute all the credit for this to Sydney. She's brilliant, but I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off," Sweeney said of his co-star to Business Insider. "She is brilliant. Furthermore, Sydney and I do have chemistry. If not for the rumors of Sweeney and Powell's romance, you might have yet to hear of the movie, which is a significant studio comeback for the rom-com on the big screen.

The breakup news of Glen Powell and Gigi Paris broke during the movie's promotional activities; all the while, Sydney and Glen were attracting eyes for being more and more cozy on the red carpet. After they attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas to debut some movie footage and seemed very cozy, the whisper turned into a commotion. Breakup rumors started to surface at that point, and things quickly reached a fever pitch.

Sydney Sweeny's real relationship

No to any surprise, amidst all this, Sweeny had been in a committed relationship with her fiance Jonathan Davino, whom she has been dating since 2018, and got engaged in March 2022. Although fans were worried that the relationship was in trouble, it appears it was all roses in her real romantic world. Powell said that Sydney's strong relationship is what made it simpler for her to go along with the rumors and not care about it."The only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour," said Powell. "I was with someone that I loved and cared about and was trying to make sense of a lot of stuff."

Powell on his bond with Sydney

"It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship, and she's very happy," he said. "So it was a little harder for me." Powell, who also served as the film's executive producer, had all love for Sweeney anyway. "She has such an impressive sense of marketing, story, what is new and fresh and cool," he commented. "She's an impressive person, and what she does on-screen is electric."

Sweeney continued to toy with the rumors as late as December 21, the day before the movie's theatrical premiere. According to TMZ, she told Glamour that while she doesn't mind the rumors, Powell finds them more difficult. She added that because she and her fiancé aren't often spotted together in public, it would have been simpler for some people to act on their rumors. "I've never really shared that much [about my relationship]," she stated to Glamour, "so the press loves to create drama in stories."

