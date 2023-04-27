Did Glen Powell and Gigi Paris break up weeks before the Sydney Sweeney drama? DETAILS here

According to the reports, Glen Powell and Gigi Paris actually broke up a few weeks before all the rumors about the actor's relationship with Sydney Sweeney took Instagram by storm.

Gigi Paris’ recent activity on social media indicated that the couple has broken up after three years of dating. It also raised the speculations that Powell and Paris had broken up because of the former's growing closeness with co-star Sydney Sweeney.

Paris recently unfollowed Powell and Sweeney from her Instagram account along with making a new post with the caption, ‘Know your worth & onto the next’. Here is everything to know about Glen Powell and Gigi Paris’ alleged break-up.

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris’ break-up

According to the reports, Powell and Paris were already broken up a few weeks before all the drama with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney started. Powell and Paris allegedly broke up around early April after dating for three years. According to Page Six sources, the split was amicable, despite the brunette model’s recent social media activity.

As per Entertainment Tonight, Glen Powell is at present single and not dating Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney who is engaged to Jonathan Davino.

Now with this news, it seems that Glen Powell and Gigi Paris called it quits after the latter visited the actor in Australia as he was filming a rom-com with Sweeney. The model returned back to the United States in just two weeks.

Glen Powell and Sydeny Sweeney

Powell and Sweeney have sparked romance rumors in the last couple of months as the pair has been seen cozying up to one another both on – and- off set. Sweeney also keeps posting snaps with Top Gun: Maverick actor. Powell and Sweeney’s chemistry was also palpable at CinemaCon 2023.

