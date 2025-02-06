Did Gracie Adams Sneakily Talk About Alleged Fling With Paul Mescal in New Interview? Says ‘You Just Fit Into…’

Gracie Abrams got candid about her love life, expectations from relationships, and self-growth in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan. Since Valentine's Day is around the corner, the outlet asked for the pop star's take on the day on which people have several controversial opinions.

The Close to You singer admitted that she isn't a "hater" and explained that the day is about the idea of love celebrating collectively. She even recalled some of her memorable Valentine's Day celebrations.

One year, she spent the day with her roommates in their Barnard University dorm. Another time, she made out with a cute guy at a bar after one of her New York shows. Sticking to the theme of romance, the musician revealed what she enjoys most about being in a healthy relationship.

She enjoys how life doesn't drastically change, but the couple organically becomes a part of each other's lives in a healthy relationship. "You just fit into each other in a way that feels positively challenging and deeply supportive—it's like a place to land," she added.

Abrams has been romantically linked with Gladiator II actor Paul Mescal since June 2024, as they were spotted grabbing a meal together. Two months later, the rumored lovebirds held hands while strolling in the same city.

The duo almost made it official when they sneakily attended the afterparty of Mescal's movie Gladiator II premiere. In August last year, a source told People magazine that the actor and musician were "still early stages" of their relationship.

However, a few months later, sources told the outlet they were "going strong" after the Irish actor attended Abrams' concert in New York City in October.

Mescal rose to fame after his breakout role in Sally Rooney's Normal People adaptation. He most recently starred in Gladiator II, which became a box-office success. As for Abrams, she has been making headlines with her performances at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows.