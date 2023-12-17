Did Greta Gerwig write Ken's role for Ryan Gosling? Exploring her recent comments about writing for Barbie

In a conversation on Variety centered around the triumph of Barbie, director of the comedy/fantasy Greta Gerwig and legendary Canadian filmmaker James Cameron discussed various aspects of the trend-setter/breaker film. Talking about Ryan Gosling and his character portrayal of Ken, Greta revealed that she and Noah Baumbachhad had written the role for the Canadian actor.

Ryan Gosling, known for his acting prowess and charismatic screen presence, portrayed Ken's character in a way that has gained him critical acclaim across the entertainment fraternity.

Ken’s role was written for Ryan Gosling, with Greta Gerwig never meeting him

In the conversation, Greta expressed how she had never had an actual meeting with the actor yet, but she had an eye out for Gosling's acting and entertainment acumen, describing him as a sincere entertainer. "I'd never met him, but I loved him as an actor. I thought he was always very funny, but he was funny from a place of total sincerity," said Gerwig.

Furthermore, she added her reaction to seeing Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling when they came to rehearsals. She described how watching the two actors rehearse together made her feel an urge to "watch this movie."

Barbie’s trendsetting success and what follows

As Barbie entered the $1 Billion club, many norms and trends of the typical Hollywood audience, being followed by media houses and celebrities alike for decades, were shattered. It came up as a new chapter of refreshed ideas and imagination, which the fans seemed to like globally, with a clear statement of 'give us something new.'

This further opened the doors for many others in the industry to start trying their hands at new and potentially productive ideas that might not have seen the light of day otherwise. The owners of the Barbie brand, Mattel, have already announced their plans for the live-action adaptation of another one of their toy-based characters, American Girl.

Moreover, a second installment of the movie, or Barbie 2, is not a far-fetched idea anymore, seeing the global success of Barbie.

