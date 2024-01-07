Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard shoot at her mom 10 years before her murder? Here's what happened

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Gypsy Rose nearly killed her mother Dee Dee Blanchard with a BB gun before she was brutally stabbed to death by Gypsy's boyfriend. Gypsy claimed the attack on the new Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, details an attack on Gypsy's late mother after being allegedly subjected to severe punishment for running away at the age of 19.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shot at her mom 10 years before her murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard claimed on the docuseries that she nearly killed her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with a BB gun before she was brutally stabbed to death by her boyfriend. Gypsy said that the attack was a result of her severe punishment for running away at 19. She met a 36-year-old man named Dan at a sci-fi convention who later reached out to her online. Initially believing that she was 15, Gypsy discovered she was actually an adult and ran away to be with him. However, Dee Dee Blanchard found messages on her phone, so she contacted convention-goers, one of whom knew Dan's address, to track down her daughter.

Once Gypsy was home, she claimed her mother began beating her, chained her to the bed, and even put a voodoo hex on her. "She took every precaution she could to make sure I made no attempts to reach anyone by social media. My mom bought a gun and that scared the ever-living eff out of me. I was afraid that she would kill me," said Gypsy.

Gypsy Rose, despite halting communication with Dan, attempted to run away on her own but was thwarted by her mother, Dee Dee, who confronted her while leaving her gun on the table. As the argument escalated, Gypsy grabbed the gun, threatened her, and pulled the trigger multiple times. "Before I knew it, I pulled the trigger as many times as I could," claimed Gypsy.

Medical records shown during the special confirmed Dee Dee was treated for some kind of pellet gun injury, but she claimed at the time she was approached by a man demanding her wallet who then shot at her after she gave it to him. "She told people me and her were robbed in the parking lot of Walmart by this mystery robber that shot her with a BB gun," added Gypsy.

Gypsy Rose claimed she apologized to her mother after shooting her

"When I shot my mother, I just remember thinking, 'Oh my god, did I just do that? What did I just do?' A couple of them hit her, and a couple of them hit the wall. But the wounds were superficial, it barely grazed her," claimed Gypsy. "That's when I realized it was a BB gun and that made me feel relieved. I did not intend to kill her. But I was shocked I pulled the trigger at all."

Blanchard said she then "offloaded all my anger and questions" toward her mom, wondering why she wasn't allowed to have a normal life. She claimed her mom told her that she needed special care before Gypsy began to apologize.

"I started crying and I told her, 'I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry I hurt you.' My mom was such a good master manipulator, that she was able to flip me right back into submission again," Gypsy said.

This happened around 2011, and later in 2015 Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn conspired to kill Dee Dee. Dee Dee Blanchard was stabbed to death by Godejohn on June 9, 2015. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years, while Godejohn is still serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.

