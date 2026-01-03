Did Hailee Steinfeld Just Hint at Her and Josh Allen’s Baby Name? Know Story Behind Beau Christmas Onesie

Hailee Steinfeld is gearing up to be a first-time mom, and the actress is keeping the excitement alive among her fans by dropping new hints about it regularly! Ringing in the New Year, the 29-year-old shared a rundown of her days as a pregnant woman following a dreamy marriage to American footballer Josh Allen. Among the many photos she shared with her Substack family, the star revealed a cute cream onesie with ‘Baby Beau’ written on it. While many may think of it as an official name revelation from the American star, it’s far more than that!

Where does Hailee Steinfeld’s ‘Beau’ obsession stem from?

The carefully curated dump of photos included sweet moments from the couple and a cheeky peek at their Christmas tree. The actress revealed a onesie, which raised questions about the name of her baby being ‘Beau’; however, fans of Hailee Steinfeld would know that it’s a tag that has long followed the Sinners star. Previously, she revealed how her parents almost named her Bailee, which in turn made them call her ‘Hailee Beau Bailee’, a truly household nickname that has stuck through the tests of time.

While there’s no confirmation whether it was merely a nod to her childhood name or a hint at what would be her baby’s moniker, only time will tell. Interestingly, her Substack is also named ‘BS’, standing for ‘Beau Society’, hinting at another possibility for the Baby Beau onesie.

Alongside her and New Year’s celebrations, the actress further revealed a teeny tiny look at her baby bump. Sharing a shadow photo of herself, Hailee Steinfeld showcased her growing belly. It also included a heart frame with the words ‘mothers are underrated’ on it. Other photos were from her nights out with family and friends, unseen marriage moments with her husband, and BTS from work days.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s relationship timeline

The Hawkeye actress got married to the Buffalo Bills quarterback back in May 2025 after dating for a couple of years. The two announced their pregnancy in a similar fashion, during the December update of her newsletter. The couple shared a sweet video on their Instagram accounts soon after the announcement, confirming that they were expecting their first child.

ALSO READ: Hailee Steinfeld's Dating Life Before Marrying Josh Allen: All About Her Ex-Boyfriends Including One Direction Member