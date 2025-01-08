Did Hailey Beiber Subtly Support Selena Gomez After Emilia Pérez's Golden Globes Win? Here's What We Know

Hailey Bieber did not shy away from showing support for her husband Justin Bieber’s famous ex, Selena Gomez, after she and the Emilia Perez team won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5.

The model, 28, liked an Instagram post by Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello about the Spanish-language film’s win, following years of feud rumors between the two.

“Today I feel so proud and happy for having produced the best film of the year with Saint Laurent productions,” he wrote. “Congratulations to everyone involved in Emilia Perez—4 Golden Globes!”

The film won Best Film, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Song, and Best Non-English Film.

It’s not the first time the Rhode Skin founder has shown support for Gomez. Last month, she also liked a post about the singer and actress’ engagement to Benny Blanco, 36.

Hailey tapped the heart on a post featuring a close-up of Gomez’s engagement ring and a picture of her fiancé embracing her as she giggled with her left hand over her mouth.

Gomez began dating Blanco in June 2023 but did not confirm the relationship until December. The pair were close acquaintances for at least a decade before that, with Blanco having produced multiple songs for Gomez.

Gomez and Bieber dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. Six months after their final breakup, the pop star married Hailey, giving way to years of alleged animosity between the two.

Advertisement

In June 2023, Hailey addressed her reported feud with Gomez in Bloomberg’s The Circuit interview, saying it is their fans who keep pitting them against one another.

“I don’t like this whole idea of ‘team this person’ and ‘team that person’ — I want to be able to bring people together," she expressed.

Hailey recently became a mom, welcoming her first child, a boy, with Justin Bieber in August 2024.

ALSO READ: Are Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Headed For A Divorce? Here's What Sparked The Rumors