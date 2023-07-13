Did Hailey Bieber respond to speculations of parting ways with Justin Bieber in a new photo? DEETS here

Ever since their marriage in 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been making headlines for their relationship. The two are often spotted on romantic dates and packing on PDA.

However, recently fans expressed their concerns over Hailey and Justin Bieber’s marriage. The 26 year old model shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account which included a picture of her dog, video of fireworks, and the model herself looking gorgeous in white halter neck top. She captioned the post, “all smiles over here except for Piggy.” Fans quickly noticed that her husband Justin Bieber was not present in any of the pictures and wondered whether there is trouble in their marriage.

Hailey Bieber has responded to these speculations with a new picture. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber’s new picture on Instagram

On Tuesday, Hailey Bieber squashed the rumors that she and her husband Justin Bieber decided to quietly part ways with a new picture. The Rhode founder shared a picture on her Instagram story which featured herself, Justin, and their friends in a photo booth. Hailey and Justin Bieber looked happy as they snuggled close to each other. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday @ratty we love you. My favorite thing about you is @laurenratner.”

Previously this week, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were also spotted grabbing lunch in New York. They soaked up the sun in Southampton and were later joined by their friends. The couple opted for casual attire for their laid-back lunch.

Hailey and Justin looked comfortable amid Selena Gomez TikTok fiasco and all the drama on social media. They have not yet directly commented on speculations that they have parted ways quietly.

