Did Halle Bailey and DDG break up? Fans think so after The Little Mermaid actor, rapper unfollow each other

Halle Bailey and DDG might have just broken up. At least that’s what the rumour mills say and fans believe after the lovebirds stopped following each other on Instagram. What’s more – DDG even deleted Halle’s pictures from his handle. Halle of Chloe x Halle and DDG were speculated to be together just a year ago when rumours about them vacationing together started doing the rounds. The duo soon made their relationship public and started posting loved-up pictures together on social media. While fans believed them to be quite an ‘unlikely’ match in the beginning, they started to slowly but surely like, and root for The Little Mermaid actor and DDG’s bond. However, it looks like things might have changed between the two musicians. Read on to know more.

What happened between Halle Bailey and DDG? As per hotnewhiphop, DDG took to Twitter and put up a tweet that got fans thinking that something was off between him and Halle Bailey. “All these girls the same,” the American rapper wrote on the microblogging site. He also added a crying emoji and then wrote, “Ain’t no way”. He soon deleted the tweet. While things were not totally clear from his post, soon, netizens and fans noticed that DDG and the Grammy-nominated singer were no longer following each other’s accounts on Instagram. Fans were also quick to point out that DDG had removed all of Halle’s photos from his social media handle. After this, it did not take long for fans to add 2 and 2 together and conclude that the couple must have called it quits. However, an official announcement or confirmation about the same is awaited.

DDG gets backlash from Halle Bailey’s fans after re-following her Although DDG, who is professionally known as PontiacMadeDDG, had initially unfollowed Halle Bailey, he might have again re-followed her after his tweet went viral. However, fans were not happy with his behaviour, and backed Halle, who has always been private about her personal life and relationships, unlike the rapper. Take a look at the fans’ tweets about Halle Bailey and DDG below:

