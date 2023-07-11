Did Harmony Korine direct the new A24 feature written by and starring Travis Scott? Find out

Travis Scott has been making headlines for his upcoming album Utopia, which will be the rapper's first album since the tragic Astroworld 2021 music festival. If the new reports are to be believed then the renowned director Harmony Korine had also directed a new A24 movie which is written by and stars Travis Scott. Here is everything to know about the same.

Harmony Korine secret project with Travis Scott

It seems that director Harmony Korine had secretly shot a new movie for A24 with the rapper Travis Scott.

The Film Stage reported that Korine had secretly directed an action-oriented movie featuring Travis Scott. The report said that the movie “shot entirely in infrared” also recently held a test screening in New York City. However, the audience might not be able to watch this action movie as Travis Scott is refusing to sign off on the release of the movie.

NYC’s Metrograph Theater is also advertising the “screening of a very special filmmaker’s secret new project” for the members on the coming Sunday.

Reportedly, in 2021 Travis Scott had signed a production deal with A24. Scott also posted on Instagram at that time with a coffee and blood stained script. The title of the project was redacted in the picture. It was rumored that this action-oriented project had the same title as Scott's upcoming album, Utopia.

After that Scott had also posted two Instagram stories with the caption, “body armor, guns, masks, and Harmony Korine.”

Travis Scott’s Utopia

Travis Scott is set to unveil his upcoming album Utopia on July 28. The live stream performance at the Pyramids of Giza promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience that combines Scott's unique sound with the awe-inspiring setting of one of the world's most iconic landmarks. Utopia holds significant importance as Travis Scott's first album since the tragic Astroworld 2021 music festival.

