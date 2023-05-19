Did Harry Potter star Emma Watson split with boyfriend Brandon Green after 18-months romance? DETAILS here

According to the report from Daily Mail, Emma Watson and Brandon Green have broken up after dating for about eighteen months. The reason behind the split of the couple is unclear since they both seemed to be in a serious relationship. Here is everything to know about the same.

Emma Watson and Brandon Green split

Emma Watson and Brandon Green first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together in August 2022. According to the Daily Mail, Brandon and Emma secretly split up after Christmas after dating for about eighteen months. The reason behind their break up remains unclear.

The pair seemed serious for one another and even went on trips together, according to Daily Mail sources. Emma and Brandon have reportedly met with each other’s parents also. Emma Watson and Brandon Green have not yet confirmed the news of their break up nor spoke about the same.

Emma Watson’s Instagram post

However, earlier in April, Emma Watson opened up about experiencing different feelings in her 30s as she celebrated her 33rd birthday. She wrote, ‘This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted. I felt really sad and really p****d off about a lot of things.’

Watson also talked about a number of experiences ranging from Harry Potter reunion to losing her grandparents. The Harry Potter star also talked about love but it is unclear whether it was in reference to split with Brandon Green. She wrote, ‘I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row.’

