Did Harry Styles get a tattoo for ex Olivia Wilde? Singer's ink spotted amidst Taylor Russell dating rumors

Pop star Harry Styles and his personal life have always been a source of massive speculation and rumors. The singer, who was once a member of the hit boy band One Direction, has been spotted with a tattoo that seems to be a dedication to his former girlfriend, director Olivia Wilde. Here's what we know while he has recently been linked to actress Taylor Russell.

Did Harry Styles get a tattoo for ex Olivia Wilde?

Styles has been vacationing in Italy with Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski, which sparked another flurry of dating rumors, and host James Corden, among other friends. The singer was spotted on a boat in Bolsena on July 28, roaming around shirtless with his tattoos on full display. He has gotten several tattoos over the years for various different reasons.

ALSO READ: Why does Emily Ratajkowski 'feel bad' for Olivia Wilde after her viral kiss with Harry Styles?

But one grabbed the attention of netizens and fans alike when they saw the paparazzi images of Styles in Italy. The 29-year-old has Olivia inked on his right thigh and the images captured the tattoo clearly as Styles was spotted basking in the sun. Right beneath it, colazione, which means breakfast in Italian, is also inked on the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker's thigh.

It could be a connection to the Olivia tattoo, but there is no confirmation. While Styles can be spotted shirtless with green shorts in several images, he can also be seen wearing a green-and-white plaid button-up in a few pictures. Certain fans believe the Olivia tattoo is a reference to the 2015 song Olivia from One Direction's album Made in the AM.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship

Others think it's a dedication to Wilde, who was the longest-term girlfriend Styles has ever had a relationship with. The singer and the actress first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands at a wedding in Montecito in January 2021. They met on the sets of Don't Worry Darling, which starred Styles and Wilde and was also directed by the latter.

The two broke up in November 2022, but the split is reported to be amicable as reports claim the two are still friends. "There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn't dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry's ever had, so clearly they have a special bond," a source told Page Six that the time. Prior to their relationship, Wilde was engaged to Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has two kids. She was married to Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Harry Styles: Madame Tussauds unveils seven striking waxworks of singer; Fans can't keep calm