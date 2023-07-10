Did Harry Styles make it official with his new girlfriend at Vienna concert? Read to find out

Harry Styles, the beloved musician and heartthrob, has sparked intense speculation among fans as they question whether he has made his new relationship official. Recent events at his Vienna concert have fueled the curiosity surrounding Harry's love life. With fans eagerly searching for answers, let's delve into the details to uncover the truth.

Harry Styles' Vienna concert: A clue to Harry's relationship status?

During his highly anticipated concert in Vienna, observant fans noticed a familiar face in the audience who seemed more than just an ordinary spectator. Numerous photos and videos circulating online captured actress Taylor Russell in what appeared to be a VIP area near the stage. This immediately sparked speculation that she could be Harry Styles' new girlfriend.

VIP treatment for Taylor Russell

The intriguing aspect of Taylor Russell's presence at the concert is the proximity to Harry's team. Observant fans noticed that she was seated beside an individual who appeared to be involved in the concert's production, potentially Harry's stage manager. This close proximity and interaction between the two added fuel to the speculation fire.

Taylor Russell enjoyed Harry Styles' concert

Taylor Russell's involvement in the concert went beyond merely being an attendee. Video footage captured her dancing and thoroughly enjoying Harry's performance. She was seen engaging in conversations with the crew member beside her, indicating a level of familiarity and possible connection.

Offstage spottings of Taylor Russell with Harry Styles

The Vienna concert wasn't the only time Taylor Russell was spotted with Harry Styles. Social media erupted with images allegedly showing Taylor and Harry together in the city, both during and after the concert. While these sightings do not confirm a romantic relationship, they undoubtedly contribute to the growing buzz and excitement among fans.

Harry Styles' previous relationships

Harry Styles' romantic life has always been of great interest to his dedicated fan base. Following his previous relationships, particularly his highly publicized involvement with Olivia Wilde, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of his next love interest.

The presence of Taylor Russell at Harry Styles' Vienna concert has undoubtedly sparked curiosity, but whether they are officially a couple or simply close friends remains uncertain. As fans eagerly await further developments, only time will reveal the truth behind Harry's relationship status. Until then, the speculation continues to captivate fans worldwide, and the question lingers: Did Harry Styles make it official with his new girlfriend at his Vienna concert?

