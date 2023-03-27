Did Harry Styles 'manifest' his alleged fling with Emily Ratajkowski 8 years ago? Old video goes viral

The speculations of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski dating have been going wild after the rumored couple was spotted making out in Tokyo. Now fans believe that Harry Styles have manifested this relationship with Ratajkowski after an old video surfaced of the As It Was singer.

Here is everything that we know about the rumored relationship of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski

After the steamy kiss shared by Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles, an old interview video resurfaced where the former One Direction singer called former his ‘celebrity crush’. The interviewer asked Harry if he has any celebrity crush and the As It Was singer shyly answered ‘Emily Ratajkowski’ while mispronouncing her name. During this 2014 interview, Harry Styles can be seen rocking his iconic long locks.

Fans reacted hilariously to this video clip which has been going viral since the rumored couple were seen making out in Tokyo. One person wrote, ‘Then good for him. Dreams do come true’ while the other fan tweeted that he is trying to be happy for Harry. Fans were also quick to note that Ratajkowski looked quite similar to Victoria Secret model Kendall Jenner with whom Harry was in an on and off relationship for years. Some even praised Styles for his manifestation power.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski relationship

On Saturday, The Daily Mail was the first one to publish Styles and Ratajkowski sloppy make out. Styles was in Tokyo for his Love on Tour shows and kept a discreet profile in a black coat and matching pants. Meanwhile Emily Ratajowski looked chic in a vibrant pink puffer jacket with a long black skirt.

Earlier, Harry Styles was seemingly in a relationship with Olivia Wilde which they had broken off in last November while Emily Ratajowski was linked with Eric Andre. Ratajowski also shared two year old son Sylvester with Sebastian Bear McClard.

