Did Harry Styles Really Ghost Little Mix Alum Jade Thirlwall After Their First Date? Power Singer Spills Beans

Little Mix alum Jade Thirlwall has recently shared a goofy story of her early days, recalling an affair with Harry Styles when the two were at The X Factor.

Thirlwall was a guest on Louis Theroux's podcast, where the Black Magic singer said that she and Styles went out on a date as teenagers. However, this budding romance quickly ended when Styles promptly ghosted her.

The Shout Out to My Ex singer recalled, "I think we went on like one date when we were 16 or something. He’d just got put in a band, and it was really funny because we kept in touch. Then the minute they went on live shows, he didn’t message me back."

Styles and Thirlwall met when they were both auditioning for Simon Cowell's talent competition show in the U.K. Styles went on to form the iconic music band One Direction with the late Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan while on the show, The X Factor. They went on to become a runner-up on the show, later conquering the music charts.

After their date as the Don't Worry Darling actor stopped returning her texts, she recalled, "I thought, ‘That’s it, now he’s gone. He’s made it.'"

Meanwhile, Thirlwall tried her luck again and re-auditioned for the show a year later. This time she was put in the girl group Little Mix with bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson.

Advertisement

Harry Styles and the Midnight Cowboy singer crossed paths again later when he apologized for ghosting her when he was a teenager. According to Thirlwall, he was charming, talented, and warm.

She said on the podcast, "He was like, ‘I’m really sorry I ignored you.' I was so young, it didn’t really matter. But he was always very, very lovely. He’s gotten himself to where he is because he’s very talented and he’s very lovely. Very charming."

After the culmination of her Little Mix days, Jade Thirlwall has now started her solo career. She made her debut in 2024 with Angel of My Dreams. She is steadily releasing more music such as Fantasy and IT Girl, making her one of the rising stars in the industry.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne Beyond One Direction: A Look At Late Pop Star's Top 5 Solo Songs In Wake Of His Demise