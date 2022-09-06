Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at Don't Worry Darling's premiere? Fans confused over THIS viral video

Harry Styles' upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling has been in the middle of controversies for a while now. Amid rumours of a feud between director Olivia Wilde and the film's lead star Florence Pugh, another moment from the Venice Film Festival premiere of the film has now been going viral. A video of Harry and Chris Pine has left fans confused.

A video has been going viral on Twitter, in which Harry Styles seemingly appears to be spitting on Chris Pine during the Don’t Worry Darling premiere. The video seems to have been captured while the cast was taking their seats at the premiere event at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on September 5. It showcases Pine who is already seated beside Olivia looking on as Harry makes his way to the seat beside him.

While he is approaching his seat, there is a moment where it seems like Harry might have spit something out of his mouth. At that same moment, Chris can be seen looking down as he stops clapping while trying to contemplate what happened. The video has been going viral on social media with fans wondering what actually happened.

As for Harry and Olivia who have been dating each other since last year, the couple did not make a red carpet appearance together nor did they pose for a photo together as a couple at the event. For the premiere as well, Harry and Olivia could be seen seated along with Chris Pine and not beside each other.

