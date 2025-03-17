Did Harvey Weinstein Block Mainstream Films From Getting Oscars? Joe Russo Claims Movies Were 'Vilified'

Marvel directors, the Russo brothers– Joe and Anthony– truly know how to speak their minds out and leave no crumbs. Joe discussed what, according to him, is the reason why popular films are getting snubbed at the Oscars despite smashing the box office.

During his conversation with the UK’s Sunday Times, Joe alleged, “This trend was started by Harvey Weinstein. He vilified mainstream movies to champion the art films he pushed for Oscar campaigns. Popular films were winning Oscars before the mid-Nineties, then Weinstein started mudslinging campaigns."

The film helmer also alleged that the disgraced producer's campaigns had an effect on how the individuals viewed the Academy Awards and they have, “not seen most if the movies,” garnering the Oscars nominations.

He continued that that the stuff that they should be, “enjoying collectively we instead punch each other in the face over."

Over the years Marvel has created a huge fan base. With their unique storylines and amazing VFX, those films have left a strong imprint in the minds of the audience.

For the unversed, back in 2022, during his chat with the Independent UK, Roland Emmerich, the Independence Day filmmaker, reportedly alleged that Marvel, Star Wars, and DC films were “ruining” the movie industry a little bit.

It seems that this statement did not sit right with Joe as he had a completely different opinion about the same. He talked about this in the Sunday Times conversation.

The filmmaker stated, “Like this argument that Marvel movies were killing cinema. Well, Marvel movies seemed to be keeping cinemas open for quite a long time.”

For a long time, many other acclaimed filmmakers have also criticized such films including Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Francis Ford Coppola, among others.