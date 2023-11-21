Did Hideo Kojima tease a potential collaboration with Timothée Chalamet? Exploring rumors amid their meeting as netizens go crazy

Hideo Kojima, the renowned video game director known for his iconic Metal Gear Solid games, is currently generating buzz within the gaming community for his upcoming project, Death Stranding 2. Adding to the excitement, Kojima was recently spotted in his studio alongside actor Timothée Chalamet . The director shared pictures of their meeting on his social media platforms, fueling speculation among fans. The question on everyone's mind is whether this signifies a potential collaboration for a Death Stranding sequel or if it's simply a random meet up. Here's the full story.

Hideo Kojima will bring Timothée Chalamet in Death Stranding 2?

Kojima shared one of the images on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it "With Timothée," and in another caption mentioned, "Timothée signed our sign board. Thank you!" Chalamet also left a message on the wall, expressing gratitude to Hideo.

Fans were quick to speculate in the comments section of the post, suggesting Chalamet's involvement in Death Stranding 2. Comments included statements like, "Oh, he's definitely in DS2" and "Timothee is in Death Stranding 2 confirmed."

More about Hideo Kojima and Death Stranding 2

Kojima Productions has not yet provided confirmation regarding the release date for Death Stranding 2. The teaser trailer unveiled at The Game Awards 2022 introduced the atmosphere of this upcoming action-adventure game. However, it emphasized that the title 'Death Stranding 2' is currently a working designation, suggesting that the game's release is still some time away.

While Death Stranding 2 has been officially announced for PS5 , details about its availability on other platforms remain undisclosed. Notably, the original Death Stranding debuted as a PS4 exclusive in 2019. Subsequently, publisher 505 Games facilitated its release on PC in 2020. The enhanced version, Death Stranding: Director's Cut, was later introduced on both PS5 and PC Game Pass.

Hideo Kojima has revealed the initial lineup of actors who will comprise the cast of Death Stranding 2. Similar to the first game, the sequel boasts a star-studded ensemble drawn from both the video game and film realms, featuring renowned names such as Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Troy Baker, and numerous others.

