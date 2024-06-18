Did House Of The Dragon Star Fabien Frankel Audition For George Harrison's Role In Beatles Biopic? Report

Fans of both The Beatles and House Of The Dragon got excited recently because Fabien Frankel, who stars in House Of The Dragon, tried out for the role of George Harrison in an upcoming movie about The Beatles. This news came from an interview with NME where Frankel talked about his audition and his hopes for the role.

Fabien Frankel adds a twist to Beatles biopic casting rumors

The upcoming biographical films, announced earlier this year, aim to tell the story of the legendary band from each member's perspective. Frankel auditioning for the role of Harrison added a surprising twist to the rumors about who would play each band member. Actors like Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, and Charlie Rowe were rumored for McCartney, Lennon, Starr, and Harrison, but Sony Pictures hasn't confirmed these choices yet.

In his interview, Frankel shared his excitement about auditioning for such an iconic role but also his concerns about looking the part. He mentioned feeling his appearance might not match people's expectations of George Harrison, saying, "I just think I look a little Latino. I just don’t think I could, but I would love to play George." Frankel also said his audition was based on a script but he hadn't read the finished screenplay, adding to fans' curiosity about the films.

Advertisement

During the interview, Frankel's co-star Matt Smith joked about other roles Frankel could play, like Ricky Martin, which lightened the mood but showed their excitement for their upcoming projects.

First-ever Beatles biopic set for 2027: Historic collaboration revealed

These biographical films are a big deal because Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles, along with John Lennon's and George Harrison's families, are collaborating for the first time to make a movie about the band. The films are set to come out worldwide in 2027 and promise to be innovative, with more details about the release expected later.

For now, Frankel is still getting attention for his role in House Of The Dragon, which starts its second season soon. Fans are eager to hear more about who will play George Harrison and what stories the Beatles movies will tell.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt and The Garfield Movie team make special efforts to curb piracy; Here's how