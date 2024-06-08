Did Howard University Pull Sean Diddy Combs' Honorary Degree Amid Cassie Assault Video Scandal? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

Howard University has rescinded Sean "Diddy" Combs' honorary degree after a video surfaced showing the artist physically abusing Cassie in 2016.

University Takes Decisive Action in Wake of Assault Video

Howard University's Board of Trustees unanimously voted to revoke the honorary degree awarded to Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2014. The decision came after Combs admitted to physically abusing his then-girlfriend, Cassie, in a hotel hallway, a moment captured on a recently surfaced video. The footage, dated March 5, 2016, shows Combs grabbing, shoving, and kicking Cassie, aligning with her allegations in a lawsuit filed last November. The university emphasized that Combs' actions are fundamentally incompatible with its values and beliefs.

Termination of Agreements and Return of Donations

The fallout from the video extended beyond the honorary degree. Howard University also announced the termination of a 2016 gift agreement with Combs and the disbanding of a scholarship program named after him. Additionally, the university plans to return his $1 million contribution. A 2023 pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation will also be terminated, with the university noting that no payments had been made, thus no funds need to be returned.

Settlement of Cassie’s Lawsuit and Combs' Public Apology

Cassie and Combs settled the lawsuit just one day after it was filed, with both parties issuing statements suggesting an amicable resolution. Combs' lawyers clarified that the settlement was not an admission of wrongdoing. However, after CNN released the video, Combs publicly apologized via Instagram. He admitted his behavior was inexcusable and shared that he had sought professional help to become a better person.

Ongoing Impact and University’s Stand Against Violence

While Cassie's lawsuit has been resolved, the repercussions for Sean "Diddy" Combs continue, with multiple other complaints surfacing after the video's release. Howard University's actions underscore its commitment to opposing interpersonal violence and upholding its integrity. The situation highlights the importance of accountability and the lasting consequences of one’s actions.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

