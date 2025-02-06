Did Hulu Cancel How To Die Alone Starring Natasha Rothwell After Its Season 1? Find Out

It appears that the How to Die Alone show’s journey has come to an end on Hulu. The streaming platform has canceled the project, which had released its debut season a few months ago. The news was initially reported by Variety

It has been over four months since the show wrapped its eight-episode season 1 on the OTT platform. How To Die Alone, created by Natasha Rothwell, who also stars in it, was produced by Onyx Collective, which, similar to Hulu, is a part of Disney.

The show is about Rothwell's character named Melissa, who, in the show, is a broke black employee working at JFK airport. She experiences a near-death experience, after which she takes charge of her life and starts her journey of empowerment and transformation.

Apart from the White Lotus actress, the venture also features Jocko Sims, KeiLyn Durrell, Conrad Ricamora, Jalee Hamidi, Elle Lorraine, Chris Powell, Arkie Kandola, and many more.

The show’s creator, Rothwell, took to her Instagram to talk about the cancellation of the show. She added the screenshot of the report by Variety. Rothewells captioned about it being difficult to understand.

She further penned that her “heart aches for the incredible cast, crew and writers who gave their all to tell this story.” Rothwell expressed her gratitude for having that “opportunity.” The creator added that she appreciated "all of the love and support given to me and the show. Now, my prayer is that this news will be but a comma in the HTDA story, not a period. Onward.”

The actress also gave a lengthy statement to Variety saying that she was “shocked, heartbroken and frankly, baffled that Onyx has decided not to move forward with a second season of How to Die Alone.”

Rothwell further mentioned her and her team’s commitment to finding their show a “new home” as such stories "matter." She concluded her statement by mentioning, “We are rising. And we are not done.”