Did Idris Elba lose out on James Bond because of racism? Here’s what he said

Idris Elba, the esteemed actor known for his powerful performances, shares his thoughts on being considered for the iconic role of James Bond and how the issue of race impacted his perspective. During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, Elba reflects on the initial excitement surrounding the Bond rumors and the subsequent disappointment when the discussions shifted towards racial controversies.

Idris Elba talks about the coveted role and racial backlash

Elba expresses his initial delight at the prospect of playing James Bond, recognizing it as a coveted position in the acting world. Comparing it to being named "Sexiest Man Alive," an honor he received in 2018, he admits feeling a sense of achievement in being considered for such an iconic character. However, Elba reveals that the situation took an unfortunate turn when the focus shifted to race, and certain corners of the world responded negatively. He states, "Those that weren't happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race. It became about nonsense, and I got the brunt of it."

Idris Elba on previous discussions and production insight

The discussion surrounding Elba as the next Bond had been ongoing for some time. As early as 2014, leaked emails from Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal revealed her support for Elba in the role. Barbara Broccoli, a prominent producer of the Bond franchise, confirmed Elba's involvement in the conversations during an appearance on Deadline's Crew Call podcast. She acknowledged his talent and the discussions but noted the need to prioritize Daniel Craig's final performance in No Time To Die before considering any potential successors. Elba also clarified in an interview with The Guardian that the rumors were just that—rumors. He said that there had been no truth to the speculation, although he felt honored by the compliments.

