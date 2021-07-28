Did Idris Elba TEASE Heimdall’s possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Here’s what we know

Looks like a character from MCU is set to return for future Marvel movies. Heimdall, played by Idris Elba, who was supposedly killed off during Avengers: Infinity War is most likely to come back for more movies. During an interview with ComicBook, Elba pointed out that the word ‘seemingly’ has a lot of meaning when it comes to speaking about his character’s death in the movie.

Adding to the thought, Elba also clarified that he is “excited about the possibilities” in the DC movies that he is a part of, emphasizing on the importance of the word ‘seemingly’ yet again. The actor, 48, was asked if he considers himself a “DC-exclusive actor” after Heimdall’s character was seemingly cut off. However, Elba was also spotted with actors from the Thor: Love and Thunder cast when they were shooting in Australia. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has yet to confirm their stance on Elba’s future involvement.

According to director Taika Waititi’s Instagram post, Thor: Love and Thunder is the “craziest thing” he has ever made. Sharing a moment with Chris Hemsworth on Instagram, Watiti wrote, “Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that." Adding to that, he shared his feelings about being associated with the movie. "This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my a** and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022,” Watiti wrote.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release on May 6, 2022.

