Did It Ends With Us Author Colleen Hoover Pick a Side Amid Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively Feud? Instagram Return Fuels Questions

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover is back on Instagram after taking a short break from social media. She deactivated her account on January 22, 2025, while legal tensions were growing between It Ends with Us movie stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

When Colleen Hoover returned to Instagram on February 12, 2025, fans were quick to notice, but it wasn’t just her comeback that caught their attention. According to People, photos of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the stars of the It Ends with Us movie, were also missing from her profile.

The change came at a tense time, as Lively and Baldoni are caught up in an ongoing legal dispute involving allegations of sexual harassment and defamation.

Lively played Lily Bloom, and Baldoni took on the role of Ryle Kincaid in the movie adaptation of Hoover’s 2016 novel. The film, which Baldoni also directed, hit theaters in August 2024.

But things took a serious turn just four months after the movie’s release. On December 20, 2024, Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni.

She accused him of misconduct during the film’s production. Lively also claimed that Baldoni’s production company had agreed to workplace protections but later turned against her, starting a smear campaign.

Following Lively’s complaint, Hoover publicly supported the actress. On December 21, Hoover posted on her Instagram Story, "@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt." The message was shared alongside a photo of Hoover and Lively at a film screening.

Baldoni has denied Lively’s claims and quickly took legal action of his own. On December 31, 2024, he filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the outlet of defamation and invasion of privacy. His lawsuit came just days after the paper published a December 21 article titled “We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.”

On January 16, 2025, Baldoni also filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist. He accused them of defamation, extortion, and other claims. His attorney Bryan Freedman stated, "We are releasing all of the evidence which will show a pattern of bullying and threats to take over the film."

The legal battle is ongoing. A pre-trial conference took place on February 3, 2025. Judge Lewis J. Liman advised both parties to avoid discussing the case in public. The trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.