Did Jada Pinkett Smith ‘cheat’ on her husband Will Smith? Girls Trip star says THIS

The Smith family is mostly prone to controversies, be it the conversation between Will Smith and his wife at the Red Table Talk or the 2022 Oscar incident. Nevertheless, the Scream 2 star has recently addressed the conjectures of whether or not she cheated on her husband at the TalkShopLive show hosted by her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.





Jada Pinkett Smith addresses cheating rumors

The Set It Off starrer said she and her husband of separated in 2016 and have been living apart for the previous seven years in an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb. She continued by saying that even though they were “still figuring out how to be in partnership," they continued to present as a married couple. She also stated that there are no preparations for the pair to divorce legally.

In a 2020 Red Table Talk Pinkett Smith addressed the tense topic and said, "I just need people to know, okay, I did not cheat on Will Smith, no matter how sad he looked at that table," Pinkett Smith said. She has stated that she and Smith were not together at the time since the episode in which she acknowledged the relationship. She informs her mother that they have "come to a really, really beautiful place together" in regards to their current situation.

In yet another interview with Kotb on Monday's Today, the Karate Kid actress said that the two are currently working together for their reconciliation. She said she wouldn’t findanother great love, and she thought “that's the whole point.” Ali actress said, "It's like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us."





More about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

On December 31, 1997, Will and Jada were married while she was 25 weeks pregnant with their first child, Jaden. In addition, the two are parents to Trey, 30, and Willow, 22.

