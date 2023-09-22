Did Jada Pinkett Smith once say Will Smith was 'overreacting' when actor slapped Chris Rock at Oscars? Report suggests so

In a shocking turn of events at the 2022 Academy Awards, the world watched as Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on live television. The incident unfolded during the presentation of the Best Documentary Feature award, when Rock cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's newly shaved head. At first, Smith seemed to take it in stride, sharing a laugh with the audience. However, what followed was a dramatic escalation that would leave a lasting impact on both Smith and the Oscars. Post the incident, as per the reports by US Weekly , Smith's wife is said to have publicly expressed her support for him, even though she may not have agreed with his behavior at the Oscars.

Did Jada Pinkett Smith offer any commentary on situation where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars?

As per the reports by US Weekly, Jada Pinkett Smith , Will's wife, found herself in a unique position. She stood by her husband , not in approval of his actions, but in support of the man she knows him to be. It's been reported that Jada harbors no anger towards Will for his impulsive reaction, but she does have one lingering wish: that he hadn't acted so hastily.

As per US weekly, according to sources close to the couple, Jada acknowledges that the slap was an overreaction in the heat of the moment. The source stated to US Weekly, “It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted. She’s not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn’t need to do what he did, she didn’t need protecting. She’s not a wallflower. She’s a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him.”

Reportedly, Jada Pinkett Smith , a strong and opinionated woman in her own right, is not someone who requires protection. She has always been capable of fighting her own battles, and Will's intervention was unnecessary in her eyes. However sources reveal, she chose to stand by her husband during this turbulent time.

How did The Academy respond to Will Smith’s act?

Smith's slap heard around the world not only stunned the audience but also sent shockwaves through Hollywood. It was an outburst that nobody saw coming, and the consequences were swift and severe.

The Academy swiftly banned Smith from attending any of their events for a decade, and in the days that followed, Will made the decision to resign from the Academy altogether. It was a dramatic fall from grace for a man known for his charisma and professionalism.

