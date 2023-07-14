Did Jake Owen just confirm the ‘Sparks Fly’ rumors with Taylor Swift? Read to find out

Country star Jake Owen is setting the record straight regarding rumors that Taylor Swift's 'Sparks Fly' is about him. Despite being a subject of speculation for years, Owen finds the whole situation amusing and holds no ill feelings. In an interview with PEOPLE, Owen expressed his appreciation for being associated with the popular song: "It's a great song, and the speculation has always been funny to me. I'm happy to even have my name in the discussion around it."

Jake Owen admires Taylor Swift as an artist and person

Owen, who recently released his own album, "Loose Cannon," is no stranger to Swift, having known her since she was 16. He admires her as both a person and an artist, acknowledging her tremendous growth and international success. Reflecting on their history, Owen shares, "She's an amazing girl and an amazing artist. It's been incredible to see how she's grown as a musician and what a global phenomenon she's become."

Fans speculate on the inspiration behind 'Sparks Fly'

Fans have long speculated that 'Sparks Fly' was inspired by Owen, piecing together clues from past comments and Swift's deliberate "easter eggs." References in the song's liner notes and an old MySpace post suggest a connection between Swift and Owen during a performance in Portland. Fans interpreted the lyrics as a narrative of falling in love in an empty bar, drawing from the alleged encounter between the two artists.

Taylor Swift's re-recorded album reignites the conversation

With the recent release of Swift's re-recorded album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the conversation around the inspirations behind her songs has resurfaced. The album, written during Swift's transition into adulthood, offers a glimpse into her personal growth and experiences. In her announcement on Instagram, Swift described "Speak Now" as a collection of songs marked by honesty, confessions, and nostalgia, each serving as a different confession to a different person.

While the rumors may persist, Jake Owen holds a lighthearted perspective and acknowledges the impact of Taylor Swift's music. As the discussion continues, fans eagerly delve into the world of Swift's lyrics, enjoying the connections and interpretations that make her songs so captivating.

