Did James Corden pay a visit to friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Here's what we know

Looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expanding their social circle in Hollywood. James Corden reportedly met the Sussexes on his visit to the US. The Duke and Duchess were recently also spotted on an outing with Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz. James has spoken about his friendship with the Sussexes on a few occasions revealing that their kids have had a “play date” together.

James Corden visits Prince Harry and Meghan

James Corden recently visited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their home in Montecito, California. James resigned from his post as the host of The Late Late Show with James Corden in April. Corden moved back to the U.K. along with his wife and kids recently. Jame and his wife Julia have been friends with the Sussexes for a while now; the couple also attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018.

James has also spoken about the friendship he shares with Harry and Meghan. In an interview with The Sun, James had mentioned visiting Harry and Meghan’s California home along with his wife and kids. He revealed, “It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely.”

Corden has previously praised the couple while he admitted, “Look, I'm a huge fan of both of them.” He added, “Obviously, I know Harry better than I know Meghan, but I think it's really hard to judge or be judgmental.” James had gushed about the Prince while admitting he had a “huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way.”

ALSO READ: Did CBS lose over $20 Million producing The Late Late Show With James Corden? Here’s everything to know

Prince Harry on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Harry had appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where the host took the newly relocated Prince on a tour of California. The segment showed Harry and James going around California on a double-decker bus. The pair later video called up Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance in the segment.

In an interview with People, the host spoke about his journey on the show. James said, "It's so great to have had this ride. I hope people saw the joy in it and the love that we put into it, that we were a show that took big swings.”

James decided to move to the U.K along with his wife Julia, son Max, 12, and daughters Carey, 8, and Charlotte, 5.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘shocked’ and ‘hurt’ by backlash over NYC car chase: Report