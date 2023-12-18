Did James Gunn introduce a new Batman project to the DCU? Here's an exciting update about Matt Reeves' Batverse

With the release of Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie, the superhero fandom has been wondering about the future of the universe and its characters. As it was announced that the Reeves movies would not be a part of the DCU, it was said to be a part of the DC Else World. However, a spinoff from the universe is said to be joining the James Gunn-led DC Universe, and the update is quite interesting.

James Gunn updates about The Batman’s spinoff series

With multiple projects being developed under the new DCU, the projects are all at different production stages. While it was known that Reeves is developing The Batman TV show set in Arkham Asylum, a massive new development has emerged as Gunn, the DC Studios co-CEO, gave an update about the show on Threads.

Taking to social media, the DCU co-head confirmed that Matt Reeves is not only working on expanding his The Batman universe but also developing a series set within the new DC Universe. James Gunn has shed new light on the Arkham Asylum series that's in development at Max, revealing how it's not actually set in Matt Reeves' Batverse. "Right now Matt is producing Arkham as a DCU series, so there's just the two [The Batman Part II and The Penguin] for now," said the filmmaker when asked if The Batman director had any other Batverse projects in development.

What is Arkham Asylum going to be?

The project was announced before the DCU was announced and the new heads were hired to give DC's film slate a reset, culminating in the abandonment of the DCEU in favor of launching the new DCU. James Gunn revealed that the show will be originally developed as a spinoff for The Batman, though when asked about the perceived switch, Gunn curiously said, "It wasn't changed."

While the project is still under production, let us know what you think about it.

