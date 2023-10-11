Did Jason Momoa try to get Amber Heard fired from DC's USD 215 million film? Here's what we know

According to reports by Variety, Jason Momoa tried to have Amber Heard fired from the DC sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This news comes soon after the release of the film's trailer. There were documents leaked on Reddit from the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial, that included notes from Amber's therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughes.

Jason Momoa's controversial actions on the set of Aquaman 2

Notes from the defamation trial show Jason Momoa's behavior on set, where he was allegedly intoxicated and, as we reported earlier, even dressed as Johnny Depp. These antics were reportedly part of his campaign to have Amber Heard fired from her role in the film. “Jason said he wanted me fired,” the notes read. “Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.” A DC rep defended Jaon by saying, “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’ Jason works his a*s off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set. And he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style.”

Elon Musk's intervention to save Amber Heard's role

Amber Heard was reportedly being removed from her role as Mera for the sequel after the success of Aquaman in 2018. This is said to be because of her lack of chemistry with Momoa and not because of the dispute with Johnny Depp. However the studio never actually fired Heard from her role, because her now ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk, intervened by having his lawyer send a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down” leading to Amber keeping her role in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.

At this point, it is obvious that this DC production, costing USD 215 million, has been under a lot of scrutiny and controversy for various reasons, including multiple rounds of reshoots. No one knows if the movie will be as successful as the first part was. This also coincides with the bigger challenges being faced by the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), with the recent underperformance of several films.

