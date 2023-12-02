Did Jeezy cheat on Jeannie Mai Jenkins? Exploring new allegations made by the Miss Universe host amid legal battle

Jeannie Mai Jenkins has responded to her ex-husband Jeezy's recent legal move seeking a court hearing to establish legal and physical custody rights for their daughter. In newly filed court documents in Fulton County, Georgia, Mai Jenkins, 44, has thrown a new complication into the mix by alleging infidelity on the part of her former spouse, who is 46. This revelation adds another layer of complexity to their ongoing legal proceedings.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins alleged infidelity by Jeezy amid legal battle

Mai Jenkins asserts that she is “entitled" to a divorce from Husband on the grounds that the marriage is irretrievably broken,” and that she “does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly.” The implication of potential cheating suggests that it might be a contributing factor to their separation. The former couple entered into a prenuptial agreement on March 26, 2021, and Mai Jenkins insists that the court should enforce its terms.

According to the prenup, engaging in sexual or emotional relationships or any emotionally or sexually suggestive communication with a third party through electronic channels, such as texting, sexting, Facetiming, and social media, could result in significant financial penalties, as outlined in the agreement. Jeezy's representative promptly denied these accusations, categorizing any claims of infidelity as "100% false" and offering no further statements.

What did Jeezy say about his divorce with Jeannie Mai

In a separate legal move, the Leave You Alone artist, filed paperwork in Fulton County, Georgia, requesting a judge to define temporary legal and physical custody rights for their daughter, Monocao. While both parents had previously agreed on a visitation schedule until the end of 2023, Jeezy contends that the situation has become progressively less feasible over time. He highlights the stress on the child, emphasizing the lack of consistency, continuity, and stability associated with their parenting time schedule.

Jeezy accuses Mai Jenkins of acting as a gatekeeper in limiting his parenting time with Monocao. The rapper filed for divorce in September, ending their two-year marriage. In a statement in October, he expressed “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart." Despite the separation, he conveyed his ongoing love and respect for Jeannie Mai, acknowledging the cherished place their time together holds in his heart.

